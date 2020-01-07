Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos is charged with murder, with 2 more arrests expected

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos has been arrested once again -- and this time, he faces a murder charge.

Fotis Dulos was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge, his attorney Norm Pattis said.

Two other people are expected to be served arrest warrants Tuesday, Pattis said. One faces a charge of murder, and the other faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The attorney did not identify the other two people expected to face charges.

Dulos has not yet been arraigned, Pattis said, adding there is a request for $6 million bond.

Dulos previously was arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, who has been missing since May.

He pleaded not guilty in September to evidence tampering after investigators found a "bloodlike substance" with his wife's DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared.

