Dallas Cowboys to hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach, reports say

The Dallas Cowboys plan to hire former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV. HLN's Andy Scholes has more.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By David Close and Allen Kim, CNN

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will be named as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

McCarthy served as the head coach of the Packers for 13 years, from 2006-2018.

In 13 years, McCarthy led Green Bay to the playoffs nine times, including in the 2010-2011 NFL season when the Packers won Super Bowl XLV in Cowboys Stadium.

McCarthy takes over the job from Jason Garrett, who had led the Cowboys since 2010 but wasn't re-signed to a new contract this off season by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dallas missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

The Cowboys have not responded to CNN's request for confirmation and comment.

ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Network are reporting the McCarthy deal has been signed.

