Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kids, aged 12 and 13, shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars

Article Image

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police say. CNN affiliate WITI has more.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.

The pair was hurling snowballs at passing cars with a group of children on Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said in a series of tweets.

One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, and the driver of the car shot at the children, police said.

Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Both children are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Milwaukee police asked tipsters with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

CNN reached out to Milwaukee police for further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events