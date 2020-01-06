Clear
John Bolton says he is prepared to testify in Senate trial if subpoenaed

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if Bolton is subpoenaed.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Kylie Atwood, CNN

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he is willing to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if Bolton is subpoenaed.

"Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study," Bolton said in a statement. "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify."

