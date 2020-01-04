Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 adult dead, 1 child and 1 adult transported to separate hospitals following wreck in Valhermoso Springs community Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Wreck temporarily shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

These Indiana twins were born just 30 minutes apart, but in different decades

Article Image

Two twins in Indiana who were born within an hour of each other not only have different birthdays, but were born in different decades. CNN affiliate WISH reports.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

These two newborns might be twins, but they don't exactly share a birthday -- having been born in completely different years and decades.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, of Pendleton, Indiana, rang in the new year in a special way: with one birth before and one birth after the clock struck midnight.

The twins -- Joslyn and Jaxon Tello -- weren't actually due until February 19. Gilliam went to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital on New Year's Eve, concerned about a lack of fetal movement, according to CNN affiliate WBNS.

Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019, weighing 4 lbs. and 11 oz.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along, weighing 4 lbs. and 7 oz. And by then Indiana was already in 2020, meaning Jaxon has a completely different birth day, year and decade than Joslyn.

This will surely make for some interesting sibling rivalries growing up.

Parents Gilliam and Tello both expressed shock to WBNS.

"Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates," Tello said. "But here we are with this surprise - different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We're still kind of speechless still."

Joslyn and Jaxon are both on feeding tubes and could be in the hospital for some time, WBNS reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events