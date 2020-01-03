Clear
Pompeo: Strike on Soleimani 'saved American lives'

Article Image

CNN's Clarissa Ward breaks down the potential impacts on the US after a top Iranian general was killed in a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani "saved American lives," after Pompeo said on Twitter Friday morning that the decision to eliminate Soleimani was in response to "imminent threats to American lives."

"I can't talk too much about the nature of the threats. But the American people should know that the President's decision to remove Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives," Pompeo said on CNN's "New Day" Friday.

Pompeo said Soleimani was "actively plotting" in the region to "take big action, as he described it, that would have put hundreds of lives at risk."

Pompeo said the decision making process was driven by a US intelligence based assessment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

