Chris Evans and his dog wear matching 'Knives Out' sweaters

Actor Chris Evans got his dog, Dodger, a sweater that looks just like the one he wore in the film "Knives Out." Evans wore a white cable knit sweater in the movie and it quickly became an internet sensation.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Chris Evans has officially won Christmas.

The actor posted two photos on Twitter of his dog, Dodger, wearing a white cable-knit sweater, a nearly identical one to his now famous sweater from the recent throw-back murder mystery "Knives Out."

One fan replied in the comments, "You said Im gonna give Twitter everything thy want."

While another wrote, "Chris bless you for this picture."

Several people said Dodger won the challenge.

Evans, thank you for giving the greatest gift of all.

