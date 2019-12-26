Phil Spector, the former Grammy-winning music producer serving a prison sentence for the 2003 death of actress Lana Clarkson, is looking markedly different in a new mugshot.
The image released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows him sporting a bald head, hearing aids, a goatee and a smile. Spector's look has changed dramatically from the various wigs he donned during his 2009 trial.
The 79-year-old is known for producing such groups as the Beatles, Ike and Tina Turner, Cher and the Ramones. In 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life for Clarkson's murder. The actress was found slumped over in a chair at Spector's California mansion with a gunshot wound through the roof of her mouth.
Spector is housed in a prison health care facility in Stockton, California, where he's been since October 2013, according to prison spokesperson Terry Thornton. Citing HIPAA laws, Thornton did not disclose why Spector is there instead of at one of the state's regular prisons.
He will be eligible for a parole hearing in 2025.
Related Content
- Phil Spector sports a new look in recently released mugshot
- Phil Spector Fast Facts
- Recent nor'easters impact outdoor spring sports
- Police Post 'Mugshot' Of Pug That Ran Away From Home
- 2018 Open: Phil Mickelson on links golf
- Michelle Williams quietly weds musician Phil Elverum
- Fan favorite Phil Mickelson still pushing for grand slam glory
- Phil Mickelson 'challenges' Tiger Woods to golfing duel
- Tiger Woods outplays 'overweight middle-aged guy' Phil Mickelson
- Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson targeting $10 million Thanksgiving duel