A woman and two young children found dead near parking garage in Boston

A woman and two children younger than 5 were pronounced dead after being found on a sidewalk near a parking garage, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The three were found outside the Renaissance Park Garage near Northeastern University just before 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital. The cause and manner of death are unclear at this time, Gross said.

Their vehicle was found at the garage, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. She noted that this time of year can be "challenging and difficult" for some.

"I feel it imperative that we let people know that there's help," she said.

The garage is near the Ruggles transit station. Kenneth Green, chief of police for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said his heart goes out to the victims and the family.

"This is a tragic situation. Particularly when it involves children, as well as being on Christmas Day," he said.