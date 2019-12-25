Clear
Songwriter Allee Willis -- who wrote the 'Friends' theme song -- dies at age 72

Songwriter Allee Willis has died according to her partner Prudence Fenton. Willis penned the "Friends" theme song, along with Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland." She was 72.

Posted By: By Carma Hassan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Songwriter Allee Willis has died at age 72, according to her partner Prudence Fenton.

"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton captioned a photo of Willis on her Instagram page.

Willis is known for writing the "Friends" theme song, Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," and co-authoring the Broadway musical "The Color Purple." She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to their website.

A screenshot of an article reporting her death is on Willis' Instagram page with the caption, "We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news."

Additional information regarding her death was not immediately available.

