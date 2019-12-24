Clear
Meghan, Harry and baby Archie release their first Christmas card

Article Image

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared a Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featuring baby Archie.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Add a Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie to your holiday joy.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust released the family's first Christmas card on Twitter.

The adorable Archie is front and center, staring into the camera. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry sit it in the background, smiling.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card says. It is signed, "from our family to yours."

Archie was born in May. He is the royal couple's first child.

The tot made his debut on their South Africa tour in September.

