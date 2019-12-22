13 people were shot at a Chicago home, police say

At least 13 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on the 5700 block of South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place at about 12:35 a.m., possibly during a house party, the Chicago Police Department said in an alert.
"Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," the department said.
All victims were taken to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story. More to come.
