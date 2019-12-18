Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police looking for robber considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’ Full Story

Jake Hoot wins Season 17 of 'The Voice'

Article Image

Singer Jake Hoot was announced as the winner of "The Voice" singing competition, marking the third time someone from Kelly Clarkson's team took home the crown.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Clarkson sure does know how to pick 'em.

Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of NBC's hit singing competition show, "The Voice" on Tuesday night.

But even he seemed shocked. "I think I went out of breath. I lost all of my breath when they announced my name," he told People right after the win.

Hoot, 31, hails from Cookeville, Tennessee, but was raised in the Dominican Republic.

Each week he wowed the audience by performing classics with his own spin -- as when he sang The Eagles' hit, "Desperado."

But it was also a big night for Clarkson, because Hoot's win is the third time someone from her team has won the show. Previously she won Season 14 with Brynn Cartelli and Season 15 with Chevel Shepherd.

Hoot beat out Rose Short, Katie Kadan, and Ricky Duran.

Hoot also took the stage with country group Little Big Town to perform their single "Over Drinking" which brought the crowd to their feet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events