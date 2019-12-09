Clear
A new 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer is here

Article Image

Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who made the first Ghostbusters classic, directs the new franchise film.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The new trailer for the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has dropped.

The latest movie in the "Ghostbusters" franchise features actress Carrie Coon as a mom who moves her two kids to a small town in Oklahoma after she inherits a farm. The family are descendants of Egon Spangler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the original two films.

The Ecto-1 ambulance is also back. In a July teaser trailer, viewers spotted it sitting beaten up under a tarp.

Bill Murray will reportedly reprise his role in the movie.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman directs. He's the son of original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is set for release on July 10, 2020.

