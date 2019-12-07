Clear

House Judiciary Committee releases report outlining historical arguments for impeachment

Article Image

The House Judiciary Committee released a report ahead of Monday's impeachment hearing laying out historical arguments for impeachment. CNN's Jeremy Herb reports.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Jeremy Herb, CNN

The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released a report ahead of Monday's impeachment hearing laying out historical arguments for impeachment.

The report does not accuse President Donald Trump of committing impeachable offenses, but it lays the groundwork for Monday's hearing, where evidence against Trump will be presented by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, as well as the possible introduction of articles of impeachment next week.

"The Framers worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement. "President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and future generations hang in the balance if we do not address this misconduct. In America, no one is above the law, not even the President."

The report is an update to the Judiciary Committee reports that were issued in 1974 and 1998 during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

"The earlier reports remain useful points of reference, but no longer reflect the best available learning on questions relating to presidential impeachment," Nadler wrote in a forward introducing the report. "Further, they do not address several issues of constitutional law with particular relevance to the ongoing impeachment inquiry respecting President Donald J. Trump."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events