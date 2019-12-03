Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police arrest suspect accused of injuring Madison police officer on Thanksgiving Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

Article Image

Charges against one of the suspects in the death of college student Aniah Blanchard are being upgraded from first-degree kidnapping to capital murder, the Lee County, Alabama, district attorney said.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch and Melissa Gray, CNN

Charges against one of the suspects in the death of college student Aniah Blanchard are being upgraded from first-degree kidnapping to capital murder, the Lee County, Alabama, district attorney said Monday.

DA Brandon Hughes said his office plans to seek the death penalty against the suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, who is in the Lee County Jail without bond.

CNN has reached out to Yazeed's attorney for comment.

Blanchard, 19, went missing in late October in Auburn, and her remains were discovered last week in a wooded area of Macon County. An autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, Hughes said Monday.

The Auburn Police Department determined Yazeed abducted Blanchard from a Chevron station on College Street, Hughes said.

"We have determined that Mr. Yazeed was the lone person responsible in this case for abducting Aniah Blanchard," Hughes said. "He is the only person responsible for Aniah's murder."

Hughes called it a "horrific crime" that has "absolutely shaken our community to its core."

Blanchard was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris and a student at Southern Union State Community College, which has several campuses in East Alabama.

Yazeed is one of three suspects arrested in the case. At a news conference Monday, Hughes refused to discuss charges against the other two men.

Yazeed was arrested November 7 in Florida by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff's Office on a warrant from police in Auburn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events