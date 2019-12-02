Clear
House panel unveils list of witnesses in Wednesday's impeachment hearing

Article Image

CNN's Bianca Nobilo explores the history of impeachment in the United States as the fate of the Trump administration is debated in Congress.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 3:40 PM
By Alex Rogers, CNN

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled Monday the witnesses for its first hearing into the impeachment of President Donald Trump, announcing plans to hear from a quartet of constitutional law experts.

The hearing on Wednesday will explore the grounds for impeaching the President, and its witnesses are: Noah Feldman, Pamela S. Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley — professors respectively at Harvard, Stanford, North Carolina and George Washington law schools.

"Our first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a statement last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

