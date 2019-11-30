The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review the committee's impeachment report Monday ahead of a vote scheduled on Tuesday to approve the report, which details the committee's findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Lawmakers are expected to able to review the report on Monday evening, according to the source. The committee has scheduled a business meeting on Tuesday to approve the report and transmit it to the Judiciary Committee ahead of that panel's first impeachment hearing on Wednesday.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has said that his committee was expected to release the report soon after Thanksgiving that would summarize the panel's findings from its two-month investigation into Trump and Ukraine, in which a dozen witnesses testified publicly.
Related Content
- Intelligence Committee members can review impeachment report on Monday
- Ethics Committee clears Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes
- House Intelligence Committee to vote on releasing Fusion transcript
- Senate Intelligence Committee not given access to Nunes FISA memo
- House Intelligence Committee unanimously votes to release Democratic memo
- House Intelligence Committee to vote on releasing Russia interview transcripts
- House Intelligence Committee votes to release Russia interview transcripts
- Papadopoulos requests Senate immunity before speaking with Intelligence committee