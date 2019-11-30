Clear
Intelligence Committee members can review impeachment report on Monday

Prof. Michael Gerhardt, who testified for both parties in the impeachment proceedings of President Bill Clinton, on what constitutes an impeachable offense.

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review the committee's impeachment report Monday ahead of a vote scheduled on Tuesday to approve the report, which details the committee's findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers are expected to able to review the report on Monday evening, according to the source. The committee has scheduled a business meeting on Tuesday to approve the report and transmit it to the Judiciary Committee ahead of that panel's first impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has said that his committee was expected to release the report soon after Thanksgiving that would summarize the panel's findings from its two-month investigation into Trump and Ukraine, in which a dozen witnesses testified publicly.

