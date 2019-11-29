Clear
This Missouri hospital is caring for 12 sets of twins all born this week

The neonatal intensive care unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, is busy caring for 12 sets of twins -- a record at the hospital. CNN affiliate KMBC has the details.

Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Melissa Alonso, CNN

While much of America was gathering around a dining table on Thanksgiving, this hospital stayed busy caring for not one, not two, not even three, but 12 sets of newborn twins.

The cuteness overload occurred this week at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Staff believe it's the largest number of twins the hospital has ever cared for at once.

"We always see multiples in here, but not 12 sets at one time," nurse Danielle Gathers told CNN affiliate KMBC.

And, predictably, they're incredibly cute.

Every set of twins was born this week -- all between five and 14 weeks early, a spokeswoman for the hospital told CNN. They're being cared for by staff in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Though some of the babies are looking at longer stays in the hospital than others, new mom Amanda Tollifer told KMBC she's hoping her new bundles of joy will be home by Christmas.

"It's our ultimate goal," she said.

