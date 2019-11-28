Clear

President Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan to spend Thanksgiving with US troops.

Posted By: By Zachary Cohen, CNN

President Donald Trump arrived in Afghanistan Thursday to pay a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops, his first trip to the country.

It's the President's second visit to US troops overseas in a war zone following a trip to Iraq at the end of last year. This visit comes amid unprecedented tensions between the President and senior military officers after the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

After his arrival, Trump held a bilateral meeting with the President of Afghanistan, Ashrav Ghani.

Speaking at Bagram Air Base, Trump told troops that "the Taliban wants to make a deal. We'll see if they want to make a deal. It's got to be a real deal, but we'll see. But they want to make a deal."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story has been corrected to reflect Melania Trump is not traveling with the President.

