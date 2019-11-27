Camila Cabello had a dark secret --- until yesterday.
In an interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, she finally spilled the beans: she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace.
The singer posed for a picture with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month, along with this year's BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes -- selected for their "inspirational work and their dedication to helping others," the radio station said.
But in her recent interview, she admitted she did more than smile for the camera.
"I'm sorry William, I'm sorry Kate," she said after admitting she took a pencil from the palace following a dare from James.
"You can't not do a triple doggy dare," Cabello said. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."
Kensington Palace responded with a pair of eyes to the radio station's tweet with the star's interview. That could only mean one thing.
They're watching you, Cabello.
Related Content
- Camila Cabello says she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace
- Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson and more weigh in on #MeToo movement
- Jenna Dewan denies 'shading' Camila Cabello at American Music Awards
- Electricians are unearthing fascinating things as they rewire Buckingham Palace
- Diosdado Cabello propone adelantar elecciones parlamentarias en Venezuela
- La curiosa confesión de Trump sobre su cabello
- Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos sanciona a Diosdado Cabello
- Ancient palace emerges from drought-hit Iraq reservoir
- Camila, la niña de 11 años víctima de feminicidio en Argentina
- UK royal apologizes for wearing 'racist' brooch to palace lunch with Markle