Daisy Ridley has something to say about your 'Baby Yoda' obsession

Daisy Ridley has a strong opinion about the recent "Baby Yoda" craze.

During her appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Fallon asked Ridley whether the doe-eyed Yoda-like character that has captured the hearts of the internet is cuter than Porgs.

Her answer?

"'Baby Yoda,'" she said. "Look, I'm not a big fan of the Porgs."

In case you aren't too sure as to what is a Porg, they are little creatures seen in 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Ridley first played Rey in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and then reprised the role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." She will return to the franchise in next month's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"Baby Yoda" made its debut in the newly released Star Wars series "The Mandalorian," exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service. Toy company Hasbro even announced they would be releasing a line of "Baby Yoda" toys and products due to public demand.

Some viewers are speculating that "Baby Yoda" could be as old as 50 and may not actually be Yoda as a child.

Jon Favreau took to Twitter so share a photo of the original idea for the character.

We're just glad to know Ridley is Team "Baby Yoda."