Clear

A baby seal was rescued from a California parking deck and immediately took a much-needed nap

Article Image

Firefighters from the Redwood City Fire Department rescued an exhausted baby seal, named Santos, from the parking deck where he was found. The impossibly cute northern fur seal went back to the fire station, where the charming creature posed for some photos before taking a nap.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Douglas S. Wood, CNN

Being rescued, playing with firefighters and posing for photos proved to be an exhausting day for Santos, a baby seal in Redwood City, California.

A citizen contacted the Redwood City Fire Department after seeing Santos in a parking deck Sunday. Firefighters arrived and rescued Santos, taking the seal back to the fire station, where the charming creature posed for some heart-meltingly adorable photos before taking a nap.

The firefighters caught the sleepy seal dozing off and posted the video along with footage of the seal's rescue on the department's Instagram.

Trained responders from The Marine Mammal Center picked Santos up from the fire station and took the seal to their marine hospital in nearby Sausalito, where the seal will be examined to determine the sex, age and health.

Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesman for the center, told CNN that Santos is a young northern fur seal pup. Baby Santos seems lively and has good energy, Rulli said.

Santos is one of many rescued seals

Rulli told CNN it is especially unusual to find a northern fur seal onshore — let alone in a parking deck — because of the living habits of the species.

Northern fur seals typically spend most of their time in the open ocean far from the shore and on remote rocky islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In recent years, Rulli said, the marine center has seen an uptick in the number of northern fur seals they have rescued onshore. This is likely due to the threats the changing ocean environment presents to these seals, he said.

Due to commercial fishing, food availability has changed for many marine species in the region, including northern fur seals, says NOAA. Oil and gas exploration, habitat degradation, human presence and chronic pollution as just a few threats northern fur seals are facing, according to NOAA.

Luckily, Santos is safe and sound in The Marine Mammal Center's hospital where the pup will be monitored, treated and, if all goes well, released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events