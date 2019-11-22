A pileup involving more than 50 vehicles forced the closure of a road in Denver on Thursday night, police said.
"Officers are on-scene with a large-scale weather-related, multivehicle crash," the Denver Police Department tweeted. The crash occurred on eastbound 6th Ave. at the Interstate 25 interchange.
There were injuries reported but none were life-threatening, police said. They did not provide details on the number of people injured or the nature of the injuries.
The cause of the crash was unclear. Police urged drivers to avoid the area as they worked to clear the scene.
Temperatures in Denver hovered around 28 degrees overnight with light snow and a foggy mist.
"Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions will persist over portions of the central and southern Rockies into Friday before diminishing," the National Weather Service said.
Related Content
- Bad weather is blamed for a pileup in Denver involving more than 50 vehicles
- Denver services back up and running following overnight outage; city blames software bug
- Denver Police officers help their biggest supporter
- Tiroteo en Denver deja un muerto
- Weekend snow from Denver to D.C.
- Suspect in Denver area school shooting identified
- 4 people died in the Colorado pileup and a truck driver faces vehicular homicide charges
- Fatal accident in Virginia Beach involving pedestrian and vehicle
- When good executives go bad
- Trump blames everyone but Russia