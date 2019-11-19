Miami Dolphins cut running back after he's accused of punching a woman who's pregnant with his baby

The Miami Dolphins waived second-year running back Mark Walton after he was arrested Tuesday morning, with police accusing him of repeatedly punching the mother of his unborn child in the face.

An officer responded to a residence in the Miami suburb of Davie around 4:15 a.m. and learned that Walton had been in an argument with a woman, according to a police report.

The woman was five weeks pregnant, the report said, and had told Walton on Sunday that the child was his.

"During the course of the argument, Walton pushed (the woman) against a wall and punched her several times in the face and head. I observed (the woman) to have swelling on her left eye," the responding Davie officer wrote in his report. The victim's name was redacted in the report.

Walton is charged with aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, the report says. Walton remained in the Broward County Jail, pending a Wednesday hearing that would determine his bond status.

Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, said he spoke with his client Tuesday. He told CNN, "I don't believe Mr. Walton is guilty of the charges as alleged."

In a statement, the Dolphins said they waived Walton.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Walton, who played at the University of Miami, in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived Walton after he was arrested three times during the 2019 off-season.

The 22-year-old was arrested in January on a misdemeanor drug charge, in February for battery after allegedly fighting with a woman who was recording him on her cell phone and weeks later on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving, according to CNN affiliate WFOR.

In the latter arrest, the drug and reckless driving charges were dismissed in a plea deal; Walton received six months probation on the weapons charge, which was dropped to a misdemeanor, and he served three weeks, Gottlieb said. The charges from the January and February incidents were dropped as well, the attorney said.

CNN could not independently confirm the resolutions in the three cases.

The Dolphins decided to give the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder a second chance in May. He started in four games this season for Miami, but on November 4, the NFL said it was suspending Walton for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

In a statement released by his agent, Malki Kawa, Walton addressed the suspension: "As most of you know, I was involved in some incidents this offseason that I am now receiving a 4-game suspension for. I want to apologize to the Miami Dolphins, the fans, my friends and family and I take full responsibility for my actions."

He closed by thanking the Dolphins for the opportunity and promised to "make the most of this chance as a person and player when I return."