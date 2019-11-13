Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 critically injured in wreck at U.S. 31, Elm Street intersection in Athens Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process Full Story

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell team up for an epic Disney classic duet

Article Image

"Frozen" star Kristen Bell sang a medley of Disney songs with host Jimmy Fallon on the "The Tonight Show."

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell pulled off a medley of 17 Disney classics in an over five-minute segment for "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday.

The two kicked off their performance with "When You Wish Upon a Star," then effortlessly covered "Under the Sea," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "You've Got a Friend in Me," as well as a few songs from "Frozen."They also included a rendition of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from "Mary Poppins."

Along the way, there were a few simple costume changes, a prop lion, and a flying rug.

They finished with "Into the Unknown" from the upcoming "Frozen 2," in which Bell stars as the voice of Anna. For the finale, Bell gave it her all for "Let It Go," complete with snow.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22. The film also features Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events