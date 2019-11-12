5 things to know for November 12: Winter weather, Bolivia, EPA, Trump tax returns

Prepare your kids (or just the kid in you). Disney's highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, launches today. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Winter weather

That Arctic winter weather we told you about is already wreaking havoc in some parts of the US. About 70% of the country will experience record-breaking temperatures. Places from Chicago to parts of Tennessee are already being buried under unseasonable amounts of snow, and if you have travel plans in the areas affected, you may want to think twice. More than 1200 flights were canceled Monday at Chicago's O'Hare airport, and an America Eagle flight slid off the runway -- with no injuries -- due to icy conditions. Snow and ice will continue to create dangerous travel conditions in the Plains, Midwest and Northeast today. All of that cold air is due to hit the south today as well. If you live in places like Georgia and even Florida, a fairly seasonable start to the day could end with teeth-chattering temperatures.

2. Bolivia

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales is leaving the country, but he has sworn that he will "return with more strength and energy." Morales accepted an offer of political asylum from Mexico after stepping down yesterday amid nationwide protests regarding the outcome of the Bolivian general election in October. Morales has described the situation as a "coup" -- a charge echoed by his allies in South America. Violent clashes continued to pepper the country yesterday after Morales' resignation, and the Bolivian Armed Forces announced they will carry out joint operations with police to "avoid blood and grief."

3. EPA

A new proposal by the Environment Protection Agency could seriously complicate the creation of new clean air and water regulations. According to The New York Times, the EPA plans to limit the scientific research that the government can use to form public health regulations and would require scientists to disclose their raw data for the agency to consider a study's conclusions. It would also apply retroactively, which would mean halting the further use of studies already cited by the EPA that don't comply with the new proposal. One of the complicating issues with this reported proposal is that academic studies used in public health policies often rely on confidentiality agreements because of personal health disclosures.

4. China

A chemical attack in China injured 51 children and three teachers on Monday afternoon. According to a state-run news agency, a 23-year-old suspect climbed into the school in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province, and sprayed a corrosive chemical known as caustic soda. He was detained about an hour after the attack. Local police said he allegedly sprayed the chemical as an act of revenge on society. The incident continues a worrying series of school attacks in the country. In October of 2018, a woman attacked a kindergarten class with a knife and injured at least 14 students. Earlier that year, a man stabbed and killed nine students at a middle school. In 2017, 11 kindergarten students were injured in another knife attack. \

5. Tax returns

A Trump-appointed federal judge decided Monday that President Trump can't currently sue New York state officials in a Washington, DC, court to stop the release of his tax returns to Congress. The ruling, decided by Judge Carl Nichols, is the latest call in a near-constant tug-of-war between the President and House Democrats who want to obtain his financial records. Courts have sided with the House multiple times in similar cases where its committees have subpoenaed Trump's financial records, but here's the rub: Trump is still appealing those rulings, so the subpoenas are still on hold. The ruling says Trump could file a similar lawsuit with another court, such as in New York state, or later to prevent the request from Congress.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The House has no option. It has to enforce the Constitution, whether or not ... it turns out to work or not work, or whether or not it turns out that he should or shouldn't be kicked out of office."

Joe Biden, who was asked during a CNN town hall last night whether impeachment proceedings would help or hurt Democrats in the 2020 election.

