'The Masked Singer' penguin outsmarts Jenny McCarthy in 2-hour episode

Wednesday's two-hour episode of "The Masked Singer" sent two different stars home, one of whom pulled a fast one on Jenny McCarthy.

The competition is getting much slimmer following the latest week of performances. This week started out with 11 masked celebrities belting out tunes for the panel of celebrity detectives, including McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong.

Fans voted on who would be sent home, and America bid farewell to The Penguin and The Black Widow.

The first group of six singers included The Rottweiler, The Ladybug, The Tree, The Penguin, The Flower and The Fox. Viewers eventually voted out The Penguin, revealed to be comedian and former "The View" host Sherri Shepherd.

"Jenny knows me so well... we've walked around naked together. She knows me," Shepherd said after pulling off her mask.

The second group included The Black Widow, Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard and The Flamingo. The Black Widow was voted off, and revealed herself to be Raven-Symoné.

"When you guys called me a professional singer, I peed my pants, so thank you very much," she said.

The two-hour episode was due to the show being on hiatus for two weeks because of the World Series.