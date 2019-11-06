Clear
Pence aide -- who was concerned about July 25 call -- will testify if subpoenaed

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Rene Marsh, CNN

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, will show up for testimony on Thursday if she receives a subpoena, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Williams was on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky. Williams was concerned about what she heard on the call but there is no indication Williams raised her concerns to her superiors, according to the source.

Generally, the House has been sending subpoenas on the morning of their scheduled testimony.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

