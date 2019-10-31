Katie Hill gives final House floor remarks before leaving Congress

Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California, who announced her plans to resign her congressional seat earlier this week, gave her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, where she apologized to her supporters.

"I came here to give a voice to the unheard in the halls of power," Hill said, following the House's historical vote on an impeachment resolution. "I wanted to show young people, queer people, working people, imperfect people that they belong here because this is the people's house. I fell short of that and I'm sorry. To every young person who saw themselves and their dreams reflected in me, I'm sorry."

She continued, "To those who felt like I gave them hope in one of the darkest times in our nation's history, I'm sorry. To my family, my friends, my staff, my colleagues, my mentors, to everyone who has supported and believed in me, I'm sorry."

Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Hill announced she would be resigning from Congress amid an ethics probe into allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a congressional staffer. Relationships between members and their staff are barred under House rules. Hill has denied having a relationship with her congressional staffer and there is no evidence of that alleged relationship.

Hill did, however, admit to having a relationship with a campaign staffer before taking office, a relationship for which she apologized in a statement to her supporters last week.

Hill has claimed that her husband of nine years -- Kenny Heslep, with whom she is currently in divorce proceedings -- worked with right wing media to publish intimate photographs of her to humiliate her. CNN has reached out to Hill's husband for comment but has not heard back, and Hill has offered no evidence linking her husband to the distribution of the photos.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she's "sad" Hill is leaving and praised her as an "outstanding, young public servant."

"Regardless of any errors in judgment that anyone may have made, it's shameful that she's been exposed to public humiliation by cyber exploitation," Pelosi said Thursday in a news conference before Hill's remarks, adding, "countless women across Americans have been subjected to this type of harassment and abuse, which is a profound violation of those women's rights."