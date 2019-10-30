'Game of Thrones' prequel, 'House of the Dragon,' coming to HBO

HBO is now home to "House of the Dragon."

The cable network announced Tuesday it has ordered a "Game of Thrones" prequel from George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal based on Martin's "Fire & Blood" series.

The show is set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and tells the story of the House of Targaryen, according to HBO.

Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was a major character in the mothership series, which ended earlier this year.

Condal will partner with Miguel Sapochnik and share showrunner duties on the new series.

The three will serve as executive producers alongside Vince Gerardis ("Game of Thrones," "Flashforward").

Sapochnik, who has an overall deal at HBO and directed several episodes of "Game of Thrones," will direct the pilot.

"The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George."

This series is different from the other prequel that had been in the works at HBO with Naomi Watts set to star.

HBO reportedly passed on that project.

The project will mark HBO's first official follow-up to "Game of Thrones," which won best drama series at the Emmys back in September.

Condal is best known as the co-creator and showrunner of USA Network's "Colony."