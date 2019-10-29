5 ways to celebrate National Cat Day

Cats. When they're not scratching up furniture (or your skin), they're napping, purring, snuggling balls of joy.

They'll probably celebrate National Cat Day the same way.

But unlike your beloved feline, you've only got one life instead of nine. So live life to the fullest or take a cue from a cat and laze about to honor man's other best friend.

Watch cat videos in a big way

Did cats invent social media? Of course not; they don't have opposable thumbs . But their impact on the medium can't be overstated -- from Keyboard Cat, "I Can Haz Cheezburger" to DJ Kitty, the legendary cats starred in videos made to be shared and GIF'd to oblivion.

So honor the internet cats of yore with a kitty video binge. Science says it's good for you!

And of course, pour one out for the inimitable Grumpy Cat, a feline Instagram pioneer who passed away earlier this year. Did you know her (yes, her) real name was Tardar Sauce? Rest in disgruntled peace, legend.

Adopt a feline or treat a cat to something nice

National Cat Day organizers want cats to find good homes, and the occasion is a fine time to consider adopting a cat from a shelter or pet rescue organization.

Volunteering at a local shelter or donating blankets, pet food and toys are also nice ways to celebrate the kitties of the world.

Have a warm beverage at a cozy cat cafe

Cat cafes have been around for more than 20 years, but it's a timeless concept: While the caffeine raises your heart rate, the soothing pur of a fuzzy cat brings it right back down -- it's therapy for the cost of a piping hot beverage.

The snuggles, though, are free (but exercise caution if you pick them up -- these are cats with claws, after all).

There are more than 125 cat cafes in the US and 150 in Japan and hundreds more sprinkled like catnip across the globe.

Many stores employ adoptable cats, so if you're taken with your cafe companion, you might be able to take them home.

And if you're worried about furballs ending up in your cappuccino (cat-puccino?), furget about it -- most cafes keep the kitties separate from the coffee.

Curl up on the couch

Make like a cat and get lazy (bonus points if you can get your cat to cuddle up with you without scratching or biting).

Before cats had millions of Instagram followers, a photographer named Walter Chandoa made a living compiling photos of them into coffee table books in the '50s. That's right -- your grandparents might've beat you to the cute kitty craze.

Check out his work, and you'll see the appeal of a teeny kitten transcends time.

Or maybe you'd like to check out cats in starring roles -- we suggest "The Aristocats," "Puss in Boots" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which all include felines in starring roles.

Take some inspiration from "Artists and Their Cats," featuring human-kitty pairings, including Salvador Dali with his pet ocelot Babou and Matisse with sleek black stunner la Puce (the flea).

Take a nap

They don't call it a cat nap for nothin'.