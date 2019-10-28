Clear
BREAKING NEWS John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

LeBron James evacuates from his home because of the Los Angeles wildfires

Article Image

The wildfire risk continues for California this week as more strong winds are forecast through Thursday. Pedram Javaheri has the details on what to expect..

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

LeBron James said in a tweet early Monday morning that he had to evacuate from his home because of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

"Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!" James wrote.

James later tweeted that he found accommodations and sent prayers to families in the area, saying, "Pretty please get to safety ASAP."

"My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!" James said in another tweet.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas bordering the 405 Freeway near the The Getty Center where a brush fire, dubbed the Getty Fire, broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events