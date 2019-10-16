5 things to know for October 16: Democratic debate, Syria, impeachment inquiry

Congrats to the Nats! After years of postseason disappointments, the Washington Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals and are headed to their first World Series.

1. Democratic debate

Elizabeth Warren is the new front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, so she took on all of the attacks from her rivals during last's night debate. The moderates on stage really got after her, especially Pete Buttigieg, who pressed her on how she would pay for her Medicare for All plans and what it would mean for private insurance. He also ripped her for not answering a yes-or-no question on raising taxes on the middle class. Warren pushed back on all of them, saying Democrats can only win next year if they "dream big and fight hard," and not "quit before we get started."

Joe Biden largely stayed out of the fray for most of the debate, though he and Bernie Sanders did get into a progressive vs. moderate tussle near the end that's pretty typical of this election cycle. Speaking of Sanders, he made the biggest news of the night, not for what happened on stage but for the endorsement he's going to pick up from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of "The Squad." Here is CNN's Chris Cillizza's take on who won and who lost last night in Ohio. Here are seven takeaways from the night and an all-important fact check. Click here to see the best pics from the debate and to find out who talked the most. And if you missed last night's action, watch the full Democratic debate here.

2. Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he's not worried about US sanctions and won't heed US demands for a ceasefire as Turkey's military offensive into northern Syria continues. Erdogan's comments come as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo led a delegation to Turkey to try to negotiate a deal to end the miliary operation. Meanwhile, Russian military police units are on patrol in northern Syria, keeping Turkish troops away from Syrian forces and their new Kurdish allies.

As Russia flexes its muscle in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on something of a victory lap in the region, CNN's Matthew Chance writes. What doesn't need to be lost in all of this is the severe toll all this chaos is taking on civilians in northern Syria. Dozens of people have already been killed in the fighting, and hundreds of thousands are trying to escape the violence as colder weather sets in. Here's how you can help refugees in Syria.

3. Impeachment inquiry

There won't be a vote on the impeachment inquiry, at least for now. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her decision after meeting with Democratic lawmakers yesterday. President Trump and his allies have said that without a formal vote the entire impeachment inquiry is illegitimate, but Pelosi and the Dems say there's nothing in the Constitution that requires that. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani said he won't comply with a subpoena issued to him for documents related to Ukraine. Click here to read the latest on the impeachment inquiry.

4. Fort Worth shooting

Aaron Dean -- the former Forth Worth, Texas, police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson during a welfare check -- isn't cooperating in the investigation. Dean has refused to be interviewed by detectives and declined to provide a written statement. New details about the shooting were revealed yesterday as Dean's arrest warrant was released. Jefferson's nephew, with whom she was playing video games when she was shot, told investigators his aunt pulled out her handgun from her purse when she heard noises outside. She was pointing the gun at the window when she was shot by Dean, who was in Jefferson's backyard and had not announced that he was a police officer. Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus, who apologized for the shooting, said it made sense that she would have a gun if she felt threatened.

5. Weather

Last week, a nor'easter ripped up New England beaches. Another storm is forming this week, and it could be a lot worse. Forecasters think this latest nor'easter could strengthen so rapidly it could turn into a "bomb cyclone," which generally is marked by a pressure drop of 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours. This storm is also expected to stay onshore more than last week's storm. So folks from New York City up to Portland, Maine, can expect tropical storm-force winds and up to 3 inches of rain from now through the end of the week. Meanwhile, in Japan, the death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 74.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"That's the last time I use that calculator."

Oklahoma District Judge Thad Balkman, after he realized he miscalculated how much Johnson & Johnson would pay for the state's opioid crisis

