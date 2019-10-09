Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 1 person killed in Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road wreck Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber injured in 'freak accident' but doing OK

Article Image

Peter Weber, the star of the next edition of "The Bachelor," was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches. Harrison wrote on Instagram that Weber is "100% OK."

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The star of the next edition of "The Bachelor" was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches.

Peter Weber is, however, "100% OK," according to Harrison.

"There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Harrison did not go into detail on the accident, but a source familiar with production told CNN it it was not as bad as what was being reported by some media outlets on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Weber was already back to work on set and going on dates.

Weber, 28, was announced as the next "Bachelor" star during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" just last month.

The Delta Airlines pilot was the second runner-up from last season's edition of "The Bachelorette."

Show Bachelor franchise air on ABC and are produced by Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events