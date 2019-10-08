Clear
Hailey Baldwin Bieber shows off her stunning wedding gown

Teenage singer turned global pop star Justin Bieber has spent a decade in the spotlight, for better or for worse.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Breathtaking.

That's the word being used to describe Hailey Bieber née Baldwin's formal wedding gown.

Last week, the model married Justin Bieber a second time at a ceremony at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Bieber confirmed last November that the pair had quietly wed after getting engaged in July and securing a wedding license in September.

On Monday, Mrs. Bieber celebrated the one-week anniversary of their latest ceremony by sharing some photos of her wedding gown on her official Instagram account.

"Last Monday was the most special day of my life," one of her captions read.

According to People magazine, she "walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Off-White wedding dress with mermaid-style skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abloh's signature block lettering."

The lettering on the veil read "'Till Death Do Us Part."

