DA identifies family of 5 shot and killed in their Massachusetts home

An 11-year-old girl, 9-year-old twins, and their parents were found shot dead in their Massachusetts home Monday morning, authorities said.

The family of five was identified as Joseph Zaccardi, 43, Deirdre Zaccardi, 40, and their children Alexis, 11, and Nathaniel and Kathryn, both 9, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The bodies were discovered by a family member who arrived at the home in Abington to take the children to school, authorities said.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said police are not searching for a suspect and stressed there is no imminent public threat.

"This is an incredibly terrible event and actually, you know, it is what it is. It's a crime. A crime occurred in that building and three little children are gone forever as a result of this," Cruz said.

Deirdre Zaccardi had worked at EMI Strategic Marketing in Boston for almost two decades, said EMI President Campbell Edlund.

"Deirdre was a lovely person — a trusted employee and valued friend to all of us at EMI. We will miss her greatly," Edlund said.

"Starting out as our receptionist, she became our office manager, managing everything from bookkeeping to onboarding every new employee. Her welcoming smile, constant enthusiasm, sense of humor, and talent for organizing just about anything made her indispensable to the company, and to me personally," Edlund said.

"Her deep commitment to her children, and the pride she took in their accomplishments, small and large, were part of many conversations. We are all shocked and saddened by this tragedy."

EMI also released a statement on its Facebook page remembering her "kindness, friendship, caring and a can-do spirit."

The Superintendent of Abington Public Schools Peter Schafer released a statement to families confirming that the three children who were enrolled in the district "died unexpectedly last night," and the district will offer grief counseling to students.

"There are three young students of this family in our district. At this time, we do not have any other details about what happened," his statement said. "This was an unexpected event, which deeply saddens all of us. This is a tragedy that will affect the entire Abington community. Counseling staff have been made available to support students."