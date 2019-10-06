Clear

A rowdy deer crashed through a Long Island salon window, wreaking havoc on haircuts

Salon customers and staff in Long Island, New York, were startled when a buck crashed through the window and buzzed through the salon, disrupting haircuts in progress.

Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A Saturday at the hair salon should be a tranquil experience: A thorough shampooing, a soothing scalp massage, the satisfying snip of the stylists' scissors.

But an unwieldy deer quickly killed that vibe when it smashed through the window of a New York salon.

Customers at Long Island's Be.you.tiful Hair Salon were entirely unprepared for the deer's surprise entrance. Footage from inside the salon shows a woman trimming a man's hair while another customer waits on a couch directly in front of the window.

That's when the buck leaps through the glass and into the lap of the seated woman, sending shards of glass and likely weeks-old tabloids flying.

"Oh my God, oh my God, OH MY GOD!" the stylist exclaims as the deer runs out of frame toward the back of the salon, perhaps to rummage through the designer shampoo supply.

The male customer, still bibbed for his haircut, heads toward the back of the salon to investigate. A passerby peers inside the broken window, then darts away as the deer runs back in her direction.

Rather than hop through the deer-sized hole it just made, the animal rams the glass door instead and sprints away.

CNN affiliate WABC reported the woman the deer landed on was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The spooked deer was not at the scene when police arrived.

Here's hoping it found a sensible antler trim elsewhere.

