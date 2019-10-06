Clear
A bar shooting in Kansas leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded

Four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Holly Yan, CNN

Nine people were shot at a private Kansas bar overnight, and authorities say the assailant is on the run.

The shooting broke out at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET), at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

Four of the shooting victims died inside the bar, Tomasic said. The five other shooting victims are hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.

None of victims have been publicly identified. The motive remains unclear.

The Tequila KC bar is a private, members-only venue, CNN affiliate KSHB reported.

Police found handgun shell casings at the scene, but it's not clear whether one or more shooters were involved, KSHB said.

"We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects," Tomasic said. "We don't even know how many."

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the area. Officers cleared the bar early Sunday morning and were waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.

