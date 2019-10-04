Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Coroner: Wreck on Old Big Cove Road at Old Highway 431 is fatal Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A man who traveled from Norway to Florida to surprise his father-in-law was accidentally shot dead by him instead

Article Image

At a press conference on October 3, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson described the case as a "really sad occurrence."

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

A man who traveled from Norway to Florida to surprise his father-in-law for his birthday was mistakenly killed by him after he leapt out of the bushes and startled him.

Christopher Bergan, 37, arrived at the home of Richard Dennis, 61, on Tuesday evening and began banging on his front door.

Dennis, unsure who was outside, ran the person off, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference. But, just a few hours later at 11:30 p.m., the banging started again -- this time at the back door, Johnson said.

Dennis turned on the back door light and stepped out.

That's when 37-year-old son-in-law Bergan, fresh off a flight from his native Norway, jumped out of the shadows, scaring Dennis. He fired a shot, striking Bergan in the heart and killing him instantly, Johnson said.

"Investigation has revealed that this was totally accidental," Johnson said. "It was a really sad occurrence."

No charges are warranted in this case, Johnson said.

"Anybody who's religious out there, you need to pray for this family, because I can't imagine what they're going through," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events