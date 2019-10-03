Subway singer has an emotional reunion with the officer who recorded viral performance

Emily Zamourka's life has changed dramatically in the few days since a Los Angeles police officer shared video of her singing in the subway -- and on Wednesday night she got to say thank you.

The LAPD shared a video of Zamourka's emotional sidewalk reunion with the officer, identified only as Frazier, on social media. They shared a long hug and she can be heard briefly crying over the traffic noise and a nearby bus.

"I can't believe this is happening," she said as the officer patted her back.

Video of Zamourka singing an Italian opera song has been seen more than a million times and has triggered an outpouring of support for the Russian singer, who's been homeless for a couple of years.

Zamourka, 52, is a classically trained pianist and violinist and used to teach lessons and made money as a street performer.

She told CNN affiliate KABC that a string of setbacks led to her becoming homeless.

Zamourka told the station she had health issues, someone stole her violin and smashed it and then she broke her wrist, which kept her from playing.

She said she liked to sing in the subway because it feels like being on stage.

Zamourka has reportedly been offered a recording deal by music producer Joel Diamond since the video went viral.

She told ABC's "Good Morning America" that her dreams are coming true and that she's "ready to to to be a working artist."

A Los Angeles council member and others are working to get her housing, she's been invited to perform at an event and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $61,000 to help her get back on her feet.