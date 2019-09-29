California city hit by series of weird weather events, including tornado and hail

Weird weather struck Davis, California, over the weekend. The area experienced a tornado touchdown, pounding hail and record low morning temperatures.

The tornado caused a bit of excitement, but apparently no damage.

Shasta Fields told CNN that she and her boyfriend, Tom Nolan, came close to the twister. In video posted on Twitter, Nolan, an amateur storm chaser, can be heard yelling, "Look at you, you are beautiful," as the tornado starts to form.

The National Weather Service of Sacramento issued a tornado warning at 6:39 p.m. PT on Saturday for a thunderstorm to the north of Davis, and advised people to take shelter. A University of California at Davis atmospheric student reported seeing the tornado touch down at 6:41 p.m. to the east of Highway 101A and Highway 27, the NWS said, adding that no damage was reported.

CNN Weather producer Robert Shackelford said the tornado was much weaker than Midwestern tornadoes typically are.

"California sees about 10 tornadoes a year, so this is rather rare for the area," he said. "They are more likely to see tornadoes in the winter and spring, but it isn't uncommon to see tornadoes in the fall."

A little bit before the tornado, heavy hail fell on the Davis area. Again, no damage was immediately reported.

Brennan Prill tweeted, "Holy hail, Batman! It looked like it snowed in Davis, CA after the tornado warned storm dropped hail on State Highway 113. #CAwx"

Then, on Sunday morning, a record low temperature was recorded in nearby Sacramento, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature at Sacramento Executive Airport dropped to 45 degrees. The previous low for September 29 was 46 degrees, set in 1986.