Clear

Sightseeing helicopter crashes at Pennsylvania fair

Article Image

Three people were hurt when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, police told CNN affiliate WBRE.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Kelly McCleary, CNN

Three people were hurt when a helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, police told CNN affiliate WBRE.

The sightseeing helicopter went down near the helipad at the fair around at 8:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Bloomsburg is about 60 miles southwest of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The pilot, a mother and her child were injured, WBRE reported. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The FAA identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F28F. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events