5 things to know for September 27: Whistleblower, Syria, Legionnaires', El Paso, snow

1. Whistleblower complaint

The allegations contained in the much-discussed whistleblower complaint released yesterday are explosive. It accuses President Trump of abusing his powers "to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election and the White House of trying to cover it up. White House officials, allegedly disturbed by Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tried to "lock down" all records of the call, including the word-for-word transcript, the complaint alleges. Democrats started a formal impeachment inquiry this week based on what's in the complaint.

Trump later lashed out at the person who provided the whistleblower with info about his phone call. Trump said whoever did that "is close to a spy," and then he added what some people took as a veiled threat: that in the old days, spies were dealt with differently. The identity of the whistleblower remains publicly unknown, but his or her safety was raised yesterday when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee about the complaint. CNN's Stephen Collinson lays out how a week that was supposed to be filled with drama at the United Nations turned into America's latest impeachment melodrama.

2. Syria

Syria is once again accused of launching a chlorine attack against its own citizens. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad happened on May 19. It's unclear how many people may have been killed or wounded in the attack. Pompeo said it was part of the Assad regime's campaign of violence in Idlib province, which has killed more than 1,000 people. Idlib is the last stronghold of the rebels who have battled Assad's forces for years. The Trump administration ordered retaliatory strikes against Syrian regime targets in 2017 and 2018 after reports of chemical weapons attacks by Syria.

3. Legionnaires' disease outbreak

There's an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in North Carolina, and it's connected to a state fair. There are 25 confirmed cases, the state division of public health says, including one death. The source of the outbreak is under investigation, but many of the patients reported attending the NC Mountain State Fair earlier this month. Airborne droplets from water rides at the fair are being looked at as a possible cause of the outbreak.

4. El Paso mass shooting

The Texas Walmart where 22 people were killed could reopen in November. A company spokeswoman said construction work at the El Paso store is "progressing smoothly," and Walmart is aiming for a reopening on November 6. Construction crews have been renovating the property since the shooting in August. An area of the store will be dedicated to the shooting victims. The mass shooting at the store was one of the deadliest attacks against Latinos in the US.

5. Weather

Fall officially began this week, but it's already winter in parts of the Rocky Mountain states. A big winter storm will blast its way through the northern Rocky Mountains this weekend. The early season snow event could be "historically significant," the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, Montana, says. From 15 to 36 inches of snow are predicted, with even higher tallies in the mountains. Blizzard conditions are predicted, too, since winds will be as strong as tropical-storm-force, with gusts at hurricane-force. Winter storm warnings will be in effect for parts of Montana from this evening until Sunday night.

