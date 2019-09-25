A mother says a teacher cut off a chunk of a girl's hair because she wouldn't stop playing with it

A middle school teacher in New Hampshire cut off about three inches of a student's hair after the student wouldn't stop playing with it, the mother of the middle schooler says.
Jillian Miglionico's daughter attends Somersworth Middle School. Miglionico says the teacher told her daughter to stop playing with her hair or he would cut her hair off, according to CNN affiliate WMUR.
CNN has called Miglionico but has not heard back.
"If you're going to act like that with a middle school student, I don't think that you should be able to be around and teach middle school students," the mother told WMUR. "I don't want this man around my child."
CNN called the middle school, but the school was not making comments on the situation and could not confirm whether the teacher was back in the classroom.
Robert Gadomski, superintendent of the Somersworth/Rollinsford School Districts, said the district is aware of the situation and monitoring it.
"When it was reported to us we moved swiftly to address the situation," he said in a statement. "We moved forward in two ways:
"First we made sure that supports were in place to ensure the safety and success of our students in the classroom and throughout the building.
"Secondly we handled the situation as a personnel issue using our district policies and procedures."
CNN asked Gadomski whether the teacher was disciplined and whether the student is still in his class, and he did not respond.
