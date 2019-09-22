Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and has sustained winds of 40 mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, along with Grenada and its dependencies.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. A tropical storm watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
A tropical storm watch will likely be required for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Sunday, and tropical storm warnings may be issued for other areas in the Windward Islands later this morning.
On the current forecast track Karen is forecast to move across the Windward Islands on Sunday afternoon and tonight.
The storm is then forecast to turn to the northwest Monday and north Tuesday. Karen will then approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm.
Related Content
- Tropical Storm Karen forms east of the Windward Islands
- Thousands stranded on Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk hits
- Thousands of tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk approaches
- Tropical Storm Humberto gets close to Bahamian islands devastated by Dorian
- Tropical Storm Urduja kills 27 in Philippines
- Tropical Storm Beryl heads for Puerto Rico
- Hurricane Lane weakens to tropical storm
- Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall
- Child killed as tropical storm makes landfall
- Tropical Storm Olivia makes landfall in Hawaii