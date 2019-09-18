Clear
BREAKING NEWS Scottsboro Fire Chief: One person shot by deputy at Jackson County Courthouse Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chick-fil-A employee springs into action to save a customer's life after they went into cardiac arrest

Article Image

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, Chick-fil-A location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Chick-fil-A saves lives. Literally.

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Nenguke, 22, was working the drive-thru on the evening of September 11 when he said he noticed someone unconscious next to a car in the parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KGTV.

Security camera footage shows Nenguke running toward the man in the parking lot, and Nenguke told KGTV that the man wasn't breathing, and his eyes were rolled back.

Luckily, though, Nenguke wants to go to nursing school, and he'd already taken some pre-nursing classes.

His training kicked in.

"I know this guy was out," he told KGTV. "I didn't know how long, I just started chest compression immediately."

Nenguke gave the man CPR, teaching the man's friends to do the same while someone called 911. The group switched off, continuing to give chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Later, paramedics said he helped save the man's life.

It was "like instinct took over," Nenguke said.

"There wasn't any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time," he said.

CNN called the restaurant to ask Nenguke for comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events