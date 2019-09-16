Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Christie Brinkley drops out of 'Dancing with the Stars' due to injury, so her daughter is stepping in

Article Image

Supermodel Christie Brinkley had to drop out of "Dancing With the Stars" after breaking her arm during rehearsal. HLN's Mike Galanos reports her daughter, Sports Illustrated model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will be stepping in instead.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be replacing her mom on this season of "Dancing with the Stars" after the supermodel fell and broke her arm during rehearsals, Christie's rep confirms to CNN.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season," Christie said in a statement to "Good Morning America." "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine ... ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Her rep says that Brinkley tripped over her partner's foot during a turn, and suffered a fall.

ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Brinkley required surgery to her wrist and arm.

"We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor," the statement said.

Brinkley's daughter has already started rehearsals for the show, which premieres Monday.

"I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do," she told "GMA." "I think it will change me."

She added her mom is her inspiration.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom!" she said. "I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

The intense rehearsal schedule has also sidelined Jewel and Nancy O'Dell in the past. In Season 8, they were both injured during pre-show practices.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events