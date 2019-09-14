A driver intentionally drove his truck into an Ohio hospital ER, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured, police say

One person is dead and two are injured after police say a man intentionally crashed his truck into the emergency room of an Ohio hospital Friday.

The driver of the truck is in custody and being treated for injuries, said Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Alex Lape. Charges are expected against the driver because there was no indication the driver attempted to brake.

"From all appearances, it looks like it was a deliberate act," Lape said.

The Diley Ridge Medical Center's ER in Canal Winchester, near Columbus, was full of patients at the time of the crash, according to Michael Englehart, the interim CEO of Mount Carmel Health System, which operates the hospital. The truck "is sitting inside the immediate area where you walk into the hospital," said Violet Township Fire Department Chief Mike Little.

Jason Boch told CNN affiliate WTTE-TV he was getting blood work done at the medical center when he saw the crash.

"I heard this boom and then I looked over and saw this black truck just barreling right into the information desk," Boch said. "There was a lady that was pinned between the truck and the desk."

Englehart said the one person killed was a long-term employee of the hospital. Police do not believe any of the victims knew the driver, Lape said.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and staff members who were involved in today's incident, and we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time," the hospital said in a statement.

The ER sustained significant damage and is closed, according to the hospital's statement. Englehart told CNN affiliate WCHM-TV it is unclear when the hospital will reopen.