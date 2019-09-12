Clear

Aaron Carter reveals battle with multiple mental health issues

Singer Aaron Carter cried as he revealed details about a recent arrest in Georgia to Entertainment Tonight, and denied he was under the influence of alcohol.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Singer Aaron Carter revealed he's battling multiple mental health issues -- including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression -- in a new episode of "The Doctors."

The 31-year-old Carter, best known for his years as a teen pop star, listed six medications with which he's being treated.

"This is my reality," Carter said as he held up a plastic bag of multiple prescription bottles in one clip featured on the show's Facebook page.

Carter also brought his mother, Jane, on the show, asking hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Judy Ho to help Jane address her alcohol use.

"I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world," said Carter, who is the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, in another clip.

Carter previously appeared on "The Doctors" in 2017, where he opened up about his arrest, sexuality and health issues.

